Haryana’s sex ratio improves to 906; STF intensifies crackdown on illegal abortions

Under the direction of Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao, the weekly meeting of the State Task Force (STF) for Improving the sex ratio in Haryana was held on Tuesday, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Sudhir Rajpal.

The meeting focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improve the state’s sex ratio under the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The meeting highlighted the recent progress of government initiatives: Haryana’s sex ratio improved to 906 (as of June 23, 2025), up from 902 during the same period last year.

During the meeting, the additional chief secretary directed stricter enforcement against illegal abortions, issuing clear instructions for punitive actions such as cancellation of licenses for any doctors found complicit.

He instructed officials to intensify raids at ultrasound and MTP centres and increase registration drives, particularly in Charkhi Dadri district, where targeted interventions are necessary. The task force decided to chargesheet the former Chief Medical Officer of Charkhi Dadri, Dr Rajvinder Malik, for persistent non-performance in duties related to sex ratio monitoring.

The functioning of SAHELIs associated with pregnant women, especially in cases where abortions have been reported, will now be closely monitored to ensure accountability. The additional chief secretary also ordered strict surveillance of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and directed that responsibility be fixed on Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) in areas reporting illegal abortions.

To tackle cross-border illegal abortion activities, health officials were directed to coordinate with counterparts in neighbouring districts and conduct joint meetings to enhance enforcement and intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

It was also directed that any woman arriving at a hospital with bleeding symptoms must undergo reverse tracking and testing to determine whether she has consumed Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) pills. If a legal violation is found, immediate action must be taken.

The meeting was informed that, during the week of June 17–23, 2025, 28 inspections were conducted across the state regarding the illegal sale of MTP kits. One shop was sealed, and two FIRs were lodged.

The number of wholesalers selling MTP kits has declined from 32 to three in just six weeks, and the sale trend has significantly dropped in 15 districts of the state. Additionally, the registration of an AYUSH doctor in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, was cancelled and an FIR was lodged against him for illegal abortion practices.

The additional chief secretary emphasized expanding the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign into urban areas. He directed officials to involve Deputy Commissioners and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in awareness activities to sensitize urban populations about the importance of saving the girl child.

Awareness rallies will be conducted in public parks, featuring banners that prominently display the district’s sex ratio. CMOs will serve as the nodal officers for all health-related activities in their respective districts.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will also play an active role in curbing illegal abortions. Nodal Officers from ULBs will be appointed to support enforcement and awareness campaigns. Furthermore, postgraduate students in Social and Preventive Medicine from medical colleges will be engaged in urban outreach and awareness drives.

The Women and Child Development Department has been instructed to run dedicated social media campaigns to amplify the message further.

Officials were also directed to identify SAHELIs who have played a vital role in ensuring the successful delivery of girl children. These SAHELIs will be recognized and incentivized by the respective CMOs to encourage broader community participation.

The meeting was attended by Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, Secretary of the Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission, along with senior officers from various departments.