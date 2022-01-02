Haryana’s new curbs till 12 January amid rising cases

Amid rocketing Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government on Sunday issued new guidelines regarding curbs to be in place till 12 January.

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, Anganwadi will remain closed in the entire state, in view of the rising cases, the guidelines read.

“In districts with high daily cases, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, malls and markets will close by 5 pm,” said Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister on Sunday. “Offices would have to function with 50 per cent capacity.”

He further added that people who are fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter public transport, hotels, restaurants, malls and grain markets. Along with that cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other places of leisure will remain closed in five districts including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The deputy magistrate have been directed to keep vigil and ensure that the people are adhering to the Covid-19 norms. “Teams are formed for enforcement of the law. There will be random checking in offices,” Vij added.

The offices allowing non-double vaccinated staff will also be fined, said Vij. According to data, 63 Omicron cases have been detected in Haryana so far.