Haryana’s holistic war on drugs: From enforcement to empowerment

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Dr Sumita Misra, on Thursday, highlighted the state’s comprehensive and coordinated strategy to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse, integrating law enforcement, public health, education, and community leadership.

“Our goal is not just seizures and arrests, but systemic disruption and long-term rehabilitation,” she emphasized.

Advertisement

Dr Misra was speaking at the 8th Apex Committee Meeting of NCORD (National Coordination Mechanism for Drug Law Enforcement), chaired by the Union Home Secretary. She shared that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state recently launched ‘Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0, a flagship anti-drug campaign.

Advertisement

Flagged off by the chief minister in Sirsa, the Cyclothon spanned all assembly constituencies between April 5 and April 27, 2025. Covering over 2,010 kilometers across districts, the event became a powerful symbol of collective resolve, with participation from government officials, local leaders, women, youth, and village communities. The campaign saw overwhelming public engagement, with 7,23,568 people attending various events and 4,56,004 cyclists actively joining the movement.

Dr Misra further informed that the MANAS helpline (1933) has been operationalized across the state, with nodal officers appointed at both district and state levels. Orientation sessions were conducted in collaboration with NCB Chandigarh, and all relevant departments have been directed to promote the helpline through their IEC materials.

Between January and April 2025, Haryana registered 143 cases under the NDPS Act involving commercial quantities of narcotics, resulting in the arrest of 332 individuals including 145 inter-state smugglers. Seizures included 1.5 kg heroin, 40 kg charas, 904 kg ganja, 50 kg opium, 5,874 kg poppy straw, over 91,000 tablets, 1,604 bottles, and nearly 48,000 capsules.

To expedite legal proceedings, the Haryana government has established eight exclusive Fast Track NDPS Special Courts in Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Panipat. Plans are underway to set up similar courts in other districts. These courts aim to ensure timely adjudication and reinforce the state’s commitment to swift justice under the NDPS Act.

Dr Misra added that 143 cases involving illegally acquired assets of drug offenders have been referred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for financial investigations. Monthly Master Reports (MMRs) of major seizures are also being regularly shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for coordinated intelligence and joint operations.

Haryana is leveraging digital tools such as the NCORD portal and NIDAAN system (National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco Offenders). Dr Misra also spotlighted Haryana’s unique Drug-Free Panchayat/Ward Campaign, which certifies areas as “drug-free” only if there are no active peddlers and all known addicts are receiving treatment. As of March 2025, 4,054 Panchayats (55.32 per cent) and 859 Wards (42.31 per cent) have achieved drug-free status.

Youth engagement remains a cornerstone of the state’s approach. The “Sports for Youth” initiative is active in 2,515 villages, where trained police coaches are guiding over 1.96 lakh youth in regular sports activities to build discipline, fitness, and positive police-community relationships.

Additionally, SEWA under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is leading district-level efforts chaired by Deputy Commissioners. The Education Department is fostering awareness through student-led Prahari Clubs, while the Haryana Uday program has conducted 2,482 awareness events and facilitated 1,637 anti-drug news publications, reaching over 16.5 lakh people between January and April 2025.

Dr Misra highlighted the creative outreach of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) including the viral Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge, which garnered over 50 lakh views online, and the culturally resonant ‘Namak Lota Abhiyan’ (Hriday Parivartan Abhiyan), encouraging small-time drug offenders to publicly renounce the trade.