Haryana: Women’s courage during Emergency remembered at ‘Women’s Mock Parliament’

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday stated that during the Emergency, women endured atrocities on par with those faced by Loktantra Senanis and bravely withstood that dark period in India’s history.

He emphasized that the contribution of women as guardians of democracy will never be forgotten. He appealed for the stories of this dark chapter in India’s democratic journey to be widely shared so that future generations remain informed and vigilant.

Chief Minister Saini was addressing the ‘Women’s Mock Parliament’ organized on Saturday at Gurugram University to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

During the event, the Chief Minister observed the proceedings of the mock parliament. He said that this session, dedicated to women’s empowerment, serves both as a reminder of the atrocities committed against women during the Emergency and as a tribute to their courage and sacrifice.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honored Loktantra Senanis who stood against the injustices of that era. Those felicitated included the State President of the Loktantra Senani Sangathan, Mahavir Bhardwaj, along with SB Gupta and Shrichand Gupta.

Saini stated that when the Emergency was imposed, there was neither political instability nor any natural disaster. Yet, the Congress government enforced it out of selfishness and a narrow mindset. The Emergency, imposed 50 years ago, not only violated political rights but also launched a brutal assault on the freedom, dignity, and rights of women.

He remarked that organizing a meaningful and thought-provoking event like the ‘Women’s Mock Parliament’ serves as a poignant reminder of the inhuman acts committed during the Emergency. Describing it as a dark chapter in Indian democratic history, he said people suffered more during that time than even under British rule.

The Chief Minister asserted that the Constitution was trampled during the Emergency, a matter of grave concern. It reminds the nation of a time when there was an attempt to silence the collective voice of the people. The country, he said, was turned into a prison to protect the power of a single family, with complete disregard for constitutional principles.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored those who suffered and sacrificed during the Emergency. While many had been forgotten, Shri Modi brought their stories to light and paid tribute to those who stood against that oppressive time. He also expressed concern that the dignity of the opposition in Parliament is now declining.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of maintaining dignity and decorum in Parliament. He urged the opposition to fulfill its responsibilities by enabling smooth proceedings in the national interest. He expressed concern over repeated disruptions by the opposition, which, he said, not only waste valuable parliamentary time but also hinder the country’s development.

Congratulating the BJP Mahila Morcha, Haryana, during the Women’s Mock Parliament, the Chief Minister commended them for creating a platform where women are not only speaking out but also leading. He praised their ability to raise pertinent questions and offer meaningful solutions. “This is democracy — the soul of the Constitution and the fundamental mantra of the BJP,” he said.