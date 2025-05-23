Haryana Transport Dept to run special buses for UPSC aspirants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting its Preliminary Examination across the country on May 25. To help students appearing for this exam, the Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Buses will be operated from all districts depending on the demand and number of passengers and will run one day before the exam and on the day of the exam.

Advertisement

Sharing information in this regard a spokesperson of the department said that these special buses will be arranged based on the number of candidates, passenger demand ensuring that students can reach their exam centres without any trouble.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said that Haryana Transport currently operates around 3,900 buses from its 24 depots and 13 sub-depots, serving nearly nine lakh passengers daily. These buses cover a distance of about 11 lakh kilometres each day.

Notably, the UPSC has set up exam centres in 80 cities across the country, where around 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the preliminary exam on May 25, 2025.