Haryana tops nation in free cashless treatment for accident victims

In a landmark achievement, Haryana has emerged as the top-performing state in India in the implementation of the Free Cashless Treatment Scheme for road accident victims. Launched on October 1, 2024, this ambitious initiative by the Haryana Police has now become a national model for responsive governance, technological innovation, and human-centric policing.

This remarkable feat was made possible by Haryana Police's swift response system, seamless digital coordination, and a compassionate approach that extends beyond administrative efficiency.

Congratulating the Traffic and Highways Wing on this accomplishment, Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur lauded the initiative as a shining example of good governance, public service, and accountability. He emphasised the importance of continuing this momentum through the same citizen-first ethos.

One of the defining features of the scheme is its 6-hour case approval benchmark. In every district, DSP or an ACP-level nodal officers oversee 24×7 active District Road Safety Cells. Once an accident is reported, the case is digitally processed and approved in record time, ensuring that victims receive lifesaving care without delay. A dedicated state-wide WhatsApp network further ensures real-time monitoring and transparency.

Haryana has pioneered the integration of CCTNS (Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System) with the e-DAR (Electronic Detailed Accident Report) platform, a first in India. This innovation allows for real-time, automatic data transfer, reducing manual errors and preventing fraudulent claims while significantly speeding up the claims and treatment process.

The state has also developed an integrated emergency response system by syncing 112 emergency helpline services with 108 ambulance networks. This synchronised model ensures that police, ambulances, and hospitals are alerted simultaneously, drastically reducing the time taken to reach and treat accident victims.

Beyond its digital and logistical efficiency, what sets Haryana apart is the humane approach of its police force. In moments of crisis, officers have shown not just professionalism but deep compassion, coordinating with hospitals, supporting victims’ families, and ensuring every possible help is extended. This empathetic model has won both lives and hearts.