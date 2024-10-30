Haryana to pave farm roads statewide: Agriculture Minister

Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana visited a farm in Taraori, Karnal district, on Wednesday, where he demonstrated the use of advanced agricultural machinery for stubble management.

Addressing the media, Rana emphasized the importance of managing stubble properly instead of burning it, urging farmers to adopt sustainable practices to protect the environment.

The minister operated the Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines in the fields, showcasing how these tools allow direct sowing of wheat while incorporating stubble back into the soil as nutrients.

Rana underscored the significance of accessible pathways leading to fields, ensuring that farmers can easily reach their lands. “We are committed to paving all farm roads across the state,” he announced, accompanied by Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi during the visit.

The minister further emphasized the environmental and agricultural benefits of stubble management. He explained that mixing stubble into the soil enriches it with essential nutrients, reducing the need for additional fertilizers, and helps curb pollution, improving air quality.

The Haryana government is offering subsidies on machinery for stubble management, with 1,882 machines already subsidized, and more to be made available in the future.

“Just as food is essential for life, clean air is crucial for our health. Burning stubble not only violates the law but is also an environmental offense,” Rana said, calling on farmers to adopt tools like the Happy Seeder to better manage stubble and prevent air pollution.

During his visit to progressive farmer Vikas Chaudhary’s farm, Rana observed how Chaudhary uses the Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines to sow wheat directly among stubble, avoiding burning and instead turning stubble into natural fertilizer.

Minister Rana highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting farmers in sustainable stubble management. Agricultural tools are available at subsidized rates, and farmers are encouraged to adopt these modern technologies for more efficient farming.

He reiterated how Happy Seeders simplify sowing by allowing direct planting in stubble, which then acts as organic matter in the soil.

The minister encouraged farmers not to burn stubble but to utilize the government’s initiatives.

“Farmers can sell stubble at government rates or use machines to convert it into fertilizer for their fields,” he stated, affirming the government’s dedication to farmer welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.