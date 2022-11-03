Haryana to maintain digital record of every inch of land: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that digital records of every inch of land in the state will be maintained to have real time data about the number of ponds, roads or infrastructure.

Presiding over the meeting with the officers concerned associated with this project, Chief Minister Khattar directed the Survey of India and the Revenue Department to complete the large scale mapping project for this work at the earliest.

Khattar said that the concerned department should complete the technical works related to the large scale mapping project in each village sequentially so that no work remains pending in any village.

The CM directed the officers that complete mapping should be done outside the villages as well while executing large scale mapping. This should also include houses and other infrastructural constructions built in the fields outside the village, he said.

He further directed the officers of Survey of India to complete this large scale mapping work at the earliest by increasing the workforce of the employees. During the meeting, the team of Revenue and Survey of India apprised the CM that the work of large scale mapping has also been completed in eight urban areas of Jind, Karnal and Sonipat districts.

With this, each property in these areas can now be identified. In this, information about the area of the property, its location on the map and details of the property owner can also be easily obtained. The Chief Minister also congratulated the officials on the completion of this work.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the officers of Drone Imaging and Information Services of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) to do the work developing anti-drone technology. He directed the officers to complete the process of taking permission for flying drones from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation at the earliest.

DRIISHYA has done a successful survey of Khanak mines using a fixing wing drone (F-90) for volumetric analysis in the mining areas of Bhiwani district, Dadam and Khanak.

This apart, the work of inspection of the Bahadurgarh–Daulatabad high tension power line and survey work of a waterlogged area in 11.55 square kilometre area of 10 villages along Yamuna river in Karnal district has also been done. With this, large-scale mapping work has also been done in Sector 15-A and Sector 75 of Faridabad and Rakhigarhi Heritage area of Hisar district.