Haryana teen, mistaken as cow smuggler, killed by ‘cow vigilantes’

In a shocking incident, a class 12 student was shot dead in Haryana’s Faridabad by so called ‘cow vigilantes’ on suspicion of cow smuggling.

The tragic incident occurred on August 23 when the victim, Aryan Mishra, went out for midnight snacks with four friends, including two women.

The police have registered a case and arrested five accused: Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh.

According to reports, the accused chased Mishra and his friends for around 25 kilometers before killing him.

During the interrogation, the accused claimed they received information that some cow smugglers were conducting a recce in the area using Duster and Fortuner SUVs.

Coincidentally, Mishra and his friends were also traveling in a Duster, leading the accused to mistakenly identify them as the suspected smugglers.

When the accused signaled Mishra to stop, he reportedly assumed they were members of a gang with whom one of his friends had a recent dispute. Refusing to stop, the accused, reportedly armed with an illegal weapon, fired at the vehicle.

The first bullet struck Mishra in the back, and when the car finally stopped, they fired another shot at his chest.

Upon noticing the presence of two women in the car, the accused realised they had targeted the wrong individuals and fled the scene.

This incident follows closely after the lynching of a West Bengal migrant worker in Haryana’s Dadri district on suspicion of eating beef.