Haryana targets to produce 15,500 metric tonnes of honey by 2030

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said on Monday that while taking steps towards crop diversification in the state, emphasis is being laid on promoting beekeeping business. The state government has set a target of producing 15,500 metric tonnes of honey in the state by 2030, he said.

The minister said a new programme has been started to promote beekeeping activities in the state, such as honey production, pollen extraction, and quality assessment. Under this programme, special facilities are being given to beekeepers.

He said Haryana is the first state to prepare Beekeeping Policy-2021. Under this policy, a 10-year action plan has been prepared with the aim of focusing on quality honey production through various quality interventions. He informed that under this scheme, the target is to increase the production of honey from the current 4,500 metric tonnes to 15,500 metric tonnes by the end of 2030.

The Agriculture Minister said Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre, Ramnagar has been established in Kurukshetra district. Beekeepers are trained at this centre so that they can start their own business. He also said that special concessions are being given to beekeepers on purchasing goods from this centre.

A provision has been made to give an 85 per cent subsidy on purchasing boxes for beekeeping from here and a 75 per cent subsidy on purchasing equipment. From 2019-20 to 2023-24, as many as 56,610 boxes have been made available to beekeepers. The minister reiterated that the state government is farmer-friendly and various welfare schemes are being run for the benefit of the farmers of the state.