Haryana STF’s surgical strike: Decisive action against rewarded criminals, gangsters, and heinous offenders

Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) achieved remarkable success in its decisive operations against organized crime between January 1 and June 29, 2025. During this period, STF arrested 58 rewarded criminals, 101 gangsters, gang members, and 178 heinous offenders, successfully putting them behind bars.

When compared with the same period in the year 2024, 100 rewarded criminals, 29 gangsters or gang members, and 227 heinous offenders were arrested.

This comparison clearly indicates that in 2025, STF struck much deeper at organized gang networks, resulting not only in reduced gangster activity but also in the overall containment of organized crime.

In a statement, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur stated that Haryana Police’s STF is a symbol of their commitment to combating organized crime in the state. He praised STF for its commendable and inspiring work against gangsters, narcotics networks, and interstate crime syndicates even beyond state boundaries.

Leveraging modern technology, analytical capabilities, and dedicated human resources, STF has not only dismantled criminal strongholds but has also positioned Haryana Police as a strong cyber and organized crime-fighting agency at the national level.

“I take pride in the fact that STF Haryana is becoming more capable, vigilant, and advanced with each passing day. In the coming times, STF will emerge as a model unit for crime control across the country. Through its strategic vision, technological proficiency, and courageous operations, STF has proven how a strong, dedicated, and modern police force can play a decisive role in the fight against organized crime,” he said.

In 2024, Haryana’s STF strengthened its campaign against criminals, achieving several notable successes. A total of 195 rewarded criminals were arrested during the year, a significant increase compared to 175 arrests in 2023, reflecting STF’s mounting pressure on most-wanted offenders.

In cases involving heinous crimes too, STF was notably more proactive—397 arrests in 2024, up from 200 in 2023, showing a near 98 per cent rise. These numbers are proof of STF’s swift and decisive action in cases of murder, kidnapping, rape, and other serious crimes.

In contrast, the number of gangster arrests decreased from 69 in 2023 to 58 in 2024, signaling that STF’s continued crackdown weakened gang networks and reduced their operational presence. Overall, STF Haryana’s performance has proven to be effective not just in statistics, but also in instilling fear among criminals and confidence among the public.

Over the past two years, the strength of STF has been significantly increased to bolster its capacity. Considering the evolving crime landscape, two new units were also established to effectively counter emerging criminal patterns. Additionally, an Intelligence & Analysis Wing and a Financial Intelligence Unit were set up at STF Headquarters to enable stronger surveillance and action on economic crimes.

Highlighting STF’s achievements and operational strategies, IG Simardeep Singh stated that keeping in view the challenges posed by technology-driven crime, STF officials and personnel have been provided with specialized training. This includes topics like surveillance techniques, dark web analysis, identifying cyber indicators, and use of cyber tools in investigations.

STF’s field units have been equipped with modern resources such as weapons, bulletproof jackets, and special vehicles to safely and effectively take on dangerous criminals. Alongside, the use of EAGLE and DMS software has facilitated the comprehensive data collection and analysis of organized criminals and gangsters, making STF’s operational direction and strategy more precise.

STF continues to undergo technological upgradation. The procurement of high-performance computers and servers is ongoing. In addition, STF is in the process of acquiring access to dark web search and analysis solutions developed by DRDO’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR). This will significantly strengthen STF’s capabilities in accessing and investigating hidden cybercrime sources.

Established in 2017, Haryana Police’s Special Task Force has since taken several landmark steps to gain effective control over organized crime.