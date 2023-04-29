Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government will soon implement a policy to prevent private schools from selling books to students arbitrarily.

Under the new policy, the rates will be fixed along with the quality of the pages and paper of the books. Also, information will be given to the general public by issuing lists of books at the state level, Khattar said while presiding over a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Faridabad.

In all, 14 complaints related to various departments have been placed in the meeting, out of which 12 complaints were disposed of; providing relief to the complainants.

On a complaint regarding private schools charging higher rates of books from the parents, the CM while talking to director, secondary education, Anshaj Singh over phone directed to formulate a policy to prevent the financial loss of such parents.

Thia apart, orders were issued by the CM to charge fees according to the prescribed slab by the private schools.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the concerned officers to settle the disputes regarding the size of the plots allotted earlier under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) with immediate effect.

Talking to chief administrator, HSVP, over the phone, he directed that a policy should be formulated to re-allot the plots of the right size according to the demand of the plot holders whose plots in HSVP are less than or more than 20 percent in size. All such plot holders of the state will get relief, he added.