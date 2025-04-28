Haryana showcases fiscal strength and vision for future growth at 16th Finance Commission meeting

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Dr Arvind Panagariya, held a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, along with senior state government officers, held detailed discussions regarding key fiscal matters and financial strategies for the state.

The meeting was focused on addressing financial issues and enhancing the allocation of resources for Haryana’s economic growth.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Saini, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Commissioner and Secretary, Information Public Relations Languages and Culture Department, Dr Amit Agrawal and Director General, Urban Local Bodies, Pankaj gave a detailed presentation about Haryana’s journey since its formation in 1966 to becoming one of the leading contributors to India’s economic growth.

The presentation also highlighted Haryana’s steady progress towards equitable fiscal federalism backed by strong economic fundamentals and a visionary roadmap for the future.

Divulging the details regarding the State’s economic performance, the Commission was apprised that Haryana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2024–25 is estimated at Rs 6,77,033 crore.

It was further shared that Haryana boasts the second-highest per capita income among major states at Rs 3,53,182. Additionally, Haryana holds the distinction of being the first state in India to procure all crops grown within its territory at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Highlighting Haryana’s commitment to inclusive growth, the Commission was apprised that the State has adopted a unique annual income limit of Rs 1.80 lakh for identifying Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

It was further shared that on the health front, 47 lakh families, accounting for 61.84 percent of Haryana’s population, are now covered under Ayushman Bharat and CHIRAYU health insurance schemes, ensuring accessible healthcare to the majority of citizens.

The Commission was apprised that despite the low Central Devolution, Fiscal Deficit and Liabilities of the State have been maintained within the targets specified by the Finance Commission.

It was informed that Haryana ranks 5th in terms of share of contribution to India’s overall GST collections for the year 2024-25. Besides this, Haryana ranks 1st amongst major states in terms of GST Collection Per Capita (2024-25). Haryana has been an efficient state and has excellent tax administration.

The Commission was apprised about Haryana’s consistent development efforts which have been recognized at the national level, with the State moving from the ‘Performer’ category to the ‘Front Runner’ category in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index, achieving a national rank of 13 in the year 2023–24.

Sharing the vision for the future, the Commission was also apprised about State’s plan on Mission Haryana@2047, which aims to transform the State into a $1 trillion economy and create 50 lakh jobs.

It was informed that the key initiatives under this vision include the establishment of a Fund of Funds to strengthen the startup ecosystem and the creation of an Innovation Hub.

Additionally to further empower youth, the State has planned to launch the Sankalp Authority, focusing on youth guidance and combating drug abuse. Besides this, the Department of Future is being established to drive anticipatory governance and innovation. Moreover, the Haryana AI Mission will set up AI Hubs and provide training to 50,000 youth, preparing them for emerging sectors.

The present state government under the able leadership of Chief Minister, Sh. Nayab Singh Saini, reaffirmed its commitment to balanced, inclusive, and sustainable growth. The Commission was assured about the State’s strong economic performance, progressive reforms, and strategic investments that will make Haryana a major driver of India’s growth story in the coming decades.

Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana government is actively implementing various welfare schemes for the public.

He highlighted that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by the Government of India, initially only 9 lakh families in Haryana were eligible for benefits. The scheme’s criteria stipulated that only families listed in the SECC list with an annual income of upto Rs 1,20,000.

Khullar emphasized that the Haryana government has gone a step further by extending these benefits to a larger population. Through the launch of the ‘Chirayu Haryana Yojana’, an additional 32 lakh families are now receiving healthcare benefits, supported entirely through state resources.

While the central government reimburses benefits for only nine lakh families, the Haryana government is funding the coverage for the remaining families from state’s own revenue receipts.

He further suggested that the Commission should take this substantial state initiative into account when considering central fund allocations, recommending that states implementing central schemes on a broader scale should receive state-specific grants.

The Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister also assured the Commission that the state government would soon submit a detailed memorandum regarding the division of funds for Haryana under centrally sponsored schemes.

