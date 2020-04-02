India on Thursday recorded its 50th death after a 67-year-old man from Haryana’s Ambala, who had tested positive for Coronavirus infection, passed away at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh.

This is also Haryana’s first fatality due to Coronavirus. The death was informed by Ambala Chief Medical Officer Dr Kuldeep Singh.

The state has reported forty-three Coronavirus positive cases so far, out of these, 23 have been cured/discharged.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1,965 (including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths).

Of the 50 reported deaths 12 have come in the last 24 hours alone and of the confirmed cases, 328 have been reported in the last 24 hours.

A 56-year-old resident of Dharavi area of Mumbai, who had contracted the novel Coronavirus, died on Wednesday evening, prompting civic authorities to seal the building where he lived. Densely-populated Dharavi is famous as one of the largest slums in Asia.

After the first Coronavirus case was detected in Dharavi, the most congested part of Mumbai and one of the largest slums in the world, it has raised concerns among the health authorities in Maharashtra about the virus spreading in the slums.

The deceased had no foreign travel history and used to run a local garments shop in Dharavi. Authorities have sealed the entire society he lived in which has over 300 flats and some 90 shops.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry officials have said cases increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does not show a national trend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all chief ministers today during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion.

Meanwhile, global cases of COVID-19 nears the million mark as 937,170 people are reported to be infected worldwide, with 47,235 people dead. United States continues to lead the number with maximum number of patients at 2,16,515.