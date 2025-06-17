Haryana ranks 7th in India’s startup landscape, women drive innovation surge

Haryana has emerged as the seventh-largest state in India in terms of the number of startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), marking a major milestone in its innovation and entrepreneurship journey. With over 8,800 DPIIT-recognised startups, the state showcases a dynamic and expanding ecosystem contributing to economic diversification and job creation.

A particularly encouraging trend is the strong representation of women entrepreneurs – over 45 per cent of startups in Haryana are led by women. This was highlighted during a review meeting of the State Startup Ecosystem and Incubator Schemes, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. The high share of women-led startups underscores Haryana’s commitment to inclusive development and gender equality in innovation.

Haryana’s contribution to India’s unicorn story is also noteworthy. Of the 117 unicorns across the country, 19 trace their roots back to Haryana. This speaks volumes about the state’s favourable business environment, access to skilled talent, and growing appeal among investors. Collectively, these strengths are positioning Haryana as a key driver of innovation-led economic growth in India.

To support startups at various stages, the state has developed a robust incubation infrastructure. More than 25 incubators have been established across government and private universities.

Additionally, over 10 private-sector-run incubators and 10 government-supported incubators are operational, offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and infrastructural support. Several institutions have also expressed interest in establishing new incubation centres, further enhancing support for early-stage ventures.

“Our vision is to build a self-sustaining ecosystem where innovation thrives from the grassroots to a global scale,” said Chief Secretary Rastogi.

“By strengthening our incubators, we’re not just funding startups – we’re laying the foundation for the next generation of global enterprises from Haryana,” he added.

Commissioner and Secretary of Industries and Commerce Amit Kumar Agrawal announced that the state is preparing to launch a new set of schemes under the Haryana State Startup Policy 2022. These schemes aim to provide comprehensive financial and infrastructural support to government-owned, government-supported, and private incubators.

Key highlights include capital subsidy covering 50 per cent of capital expenditure (up to ₹2 crore for government host institutions and ₹1 crore for private ones); financial assistance of up to ₹4 crore for the development of new Startup Warehouses or Innovation Campuses; recurring operational support of ₹1 crore per annum for three years, funding for mobile application development centres with similar support structures, and lease rent reimbursement of 50 per cent (up to ₹5 lakh per year for three years).

To promote innovation within academia, the government will provide up to ₹50 lakh for setting up incubation centres in government universities and ₹20 lakh annually for five years to cover recurring expenses. All scheme guidelines for incubators were approved during the meeting. These strategic initiatives are expected to significantly enhance Haryana’s stature as a startup hub, fostering a nurturing environment for future entrepreneurs.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forests & Wildlife Department, Anand Mohan Sharan; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta; Director General of Industries & Commerce, Dusmanta Kumar Behera; Chief Technology Officer, Nitin Bansal; and other senior officials.