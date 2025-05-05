Haryana-Punjab water sharing row: “Punjab has no surplus water for Haryana,” says CM Bhagwant Mann

Amid a row over the Bhakra dam water sharing with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated on Monday that Punjab has no surplus water for the neighbouring state.

Speaking to mediapersons in Dharmshala, CM Mann claimed that Haryana has already been allotted its share of water for one year.

"There is no dispute regarding water. Legally and according to data, it is in favour of Punjab. We have allotted Haryana water for one year; they used up the water in 10 months, and now they are asking for more water for the remaining two months," Mann said.

He argued that Haryana's request for more water is based on earlier times when they had been getting more water than their share. "The time has changed," he added.

Mann further noted that Punjab’s canal water usage has improved significantly to 60 per cent from the earlier 21-22 per cent and therefore the state has no additional water.

“We have improved our canal systems in the state… We used to use 21 per cent to 22 per cent of the water; now we use 60 per cent of water… We have restored our canal infrastructure and we have been using our own water now… We don’t have additional water,” the Punjab CM said.

The water sharing row erupted after the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) order that an additional 8,500 cusecs of water be released to Haryana from the Bhakra-Nangal Dam.

However, the Punjab government rejected BBMB’s decision, sparking strong reactions from the Haryana BJP leaders.

BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary said that Punjab does not have the sole right to Bhakra dam water and that other states – Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan – also have their right to the dam’s water.

“Punjab does not have the sole right to Bhakra dam water. Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan also have the right to water… What they (Punjab AAP leaders) are saying clearly shows that they have completely lost their temper. The way people have thrown them down in Delhi, the same is going to happen in Punjab as well…,” Chaudhary said.

In contrast, Punjab Minister Balbir Singh claimed that Punjab, being a riparian state, should have all the water. “This is the oldest issue between Punjab and Haryana. In a way, there is no issue as Punjab is the riparian state and it should have all the water. Like some states are rich in coal, Punjab is rich in water. We object to more than their (Haryana) share of water being given to them.” His colleague in the AAP-led Punjab government, Harpal Singh Cheema, echoed the sentiments and accused the Haryana and Central governments of trying to loot water from Punjab.

“We have given more than their share of water to Haryana…Both the Haryana and Central governments want to loot water from Punjab. Our AAP government will never let this happen. We are not doing politics…,” Cheema added.