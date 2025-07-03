Haryana presents holistic action plan to combat air pollution at CAQM meeting

In a decisive push for cleaner air, the Haryana government on Thursday presented a comprehensive action plan to tackle air pollution at a high-level meeting chaired by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Rajesh Verma in Chandigarh.

State Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi outlined a multi-sectoral strategy encompassing stubble management, dust control, cleaner fuels, and sustainable urban development, reaffirming the state’s commitment to significantly improving air quality, particularly in the NCR region.

The meeting was attended by senior members of CAQM, including Dr Virinder Sharma and Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee; Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Anand Mohan Sharan; Chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Vineet Garg; Additional Chief Secretary for Energy, AK Singh; Commissioner and Secretary, Development and Panchayats, Dr Saket Kumar; and senior officials from various departments.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, Rastogi announced that Haryana is fully committed to eliminating paddy stubble burning by 2025. He informed the Commission that the state has adopted both incentive-based and regulatory approaches to address the issue comprehensively. Of the total 41.37 lakh acres under paddy cultivation, Haryana anticipates around 85.50 lakh metric tonnes of straw generation. Of this, 22.63 lakh acres are under basmati and 18.74 lakh acres under non-basmati paddy.

Advertisement

To support farmers, the state is providing financial assistance through three flagship schemes: ₹8,000 per acre under the Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme; ₹1,200 per acre under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme, and ₹4,500 per acre for Direct Seeded Rice (DSR). Applications for these schemes are accepted via the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal to ensure transparency and accessibility. In parallel, Haryana has strengthened enforcement mechanisms to discourage stubble burning.

Rastogi also highlighted Haryana’s initiative to mandate the use of paddy straw-based biomass pellets in brick kilns outside the NCR. Under CAQM Direction No. 92, a phased implementation plan requires 20 per cent biomass usage by November 2025, rising to 50 per cent by November 2028. This environmentally friendly measure has been approved by the Chief Minister, and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued within 15 days to ensure consistent adoption.

To tackle dust pollution, especially in the NCR region, the Chief Secretary shared a detailed strategy. He previously chaired a state-level review meeting where all departments were instructed to submit action plans for FY 2025–26, along with financial commitments. Each road-owning agency has been asked to develop at least one model road stretch based on CAQM’s Standard Framework.

The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies recently organized a successful orientation and training programme, with presentations from CAQM, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Jana Urban Space, and the Raahgiri Foundation.

Rastogi also reiterated the state government’s commitment to urban road redevelopment in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat, key cities identified for dust abatement. Departments such as PWD (B\&R), HSVP, HSIIDC, NHAI, FMDA, and SMDA have been directed to submit detailed proposals. These include sidewalk redevelopment, greening of medians and traffic islands, paving of road shoulders, and effective management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste—measures designed to both reduce pollution and enhance urban infrastructure.

Regarding vehicular pollution, the Chief Secretary outlined progress on multiple CAQM directives. These include the phasing out of end-of-life (EOL) vehicles, promoting cleaner mobility solutions through delivery aggregators and e-commerce platforms, and transitioning inter-city and All India Tourist Permit buses to cleaner fuels.

He affirmed Haryana’s full commitment to progressively shifting public transport, including autorickshaws, to electric or cleaner fuel-based alternatives. CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma commended Haryana’s data-driven, time-bound, and well-financed roadmap, and stressed the importance of robust Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) efforts to enhance public awareness and promote environmental responsibility.