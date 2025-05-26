Haryana Police’s Dial 112 reunites missing child with family in 20 minutes

Demonstrating an outstanding example of public safety and human sensitivity, the Dial 112 team of the Haryana Police reunited a missing child with her parents in just 20 minutes.

In doing so, they not only brought smiles back to the family’s faces but also reaffirmed that the Haryana Police is not just a guardian of law and order, but also a beacon of humanity.

Director General of Police, Haryana, Shatrujeet Kapur, congratulated the ERV team for their commendable service. He said, “Haryana Police’s Dial 112 service has become one of the most trusted emergency response mechanisms. This incident is a living example of our personnel’s alertness, sensitivity, and compassion. I applaud the team for protecting not only the law but also a family’s emotions. This is more than duty—it’s a mission of public service and safety.”

DGP Kapur highlighted that the Dial 112 service maintains an impressive average response time of 6 minutes and 51 seconds. Thousands of lives, distressed individuals, and now even lost children have received timely help through this service. Over the past year, more than 6.9 million emergency calls were answered, and approximately 1.9 million people were provided immediate assistance.

The Haryana Police continues to prove that it is not merely a uniformed force, but a protector of every section of society—whether it’s innocent children or citizens in crisis. This incident is another example of how the police go to great lengths to restore a child’s lost smile.

Around 10 pm on Friday, 24 May, a call was received on Dial 112 from Sector-15, Panchkula, reporting a missing two-year-old girl. The child was so young that she couldn’t share her name, her parents’ names, or even her address. She had wandered off while playing in the neighbourhood.

Responding swiftly, the Dial 112 Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team—led by ASI Karn Singh and supported by other personnel—reached the scene within 5 minutes. The child, frightened and confused, was comforted by the team. Showing great empathy, patience, and presence of mind, the team questioned local residents, searched the surrounding area, and successfully reunited the child with her parents within 20 minutes.