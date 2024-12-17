Haryana Police’s anti-drug drive yields excellent results

The anti-drug campaign being run by the Haryana Police across the state is starting to yield positive results with large number of people joining it .

A recent example of this was seen in Charkhi Dadri district where the panchayats of nine villages, making it a people’s movement, not only made their villages drug-free but also put up boards outside their villages declaring “Hamara Gaon Nasha Mukt hai’.

These villagers are also ensuring that no youth there falls prey to drugs and that no drugs are bought or sold anywhere in the village. The state’s Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur congratulated Charkhi Dadri’s SP Arsh Verma and his entire team for this commendable initiative.

Jitender Kumar, Sarpanch of Jaishri village in Charkhi Dadri, appreciated the anti-drug initiative started by the Haryana Police and said that it is an unique initiative that is motivating youth to stay away from drugs and quit it.

He also said that the sports activities organized by the Haryana Police in the village are also benefiting the youth on a large scale and the youth are participating in them enthusiastically. During this, they are also told about the ill effects of drugs.

Ram Bhagat, a resident of Lambha village, while expressing his views, said that drugs have a bad effect on the body. Drugs are a big problem for our society which can be eliminated with each other’s cooperation.

Similarly, Sanjit, a resident of Mirch village, said that in their village, with the cooperation of the police administration, youth are being motivated to stay away from drugs. Meetings are held from time to time by police officers and Gram Prahris where the youngsters are made aware to stay away from drugs.

Mr Kapur said that under this campaign, 3084 villages and 660 wards have been declared drug-free by this November 30. Thus, 41.66 per cent of Haryana’s villages and 39.74 per cent of wards have become drug-free.

He said that to make the state drug-free, Gram Prahari and Ward Prahari have been deployed in every village and ward of the state who keep an eye on drug-related activities in the villages or wards. Along with this, they also help people in quitting drugs.

The DGP said that the Haryana Police also organizes sports activities in rural and urban areas to keep children and youth away from drugs. These sports activities are conducted by the Haryana Police. 1522 SPOs have been deployed in Haryana under whose supervision sports activities are being conducted.

During this, the youth are also motivated to stay away from drugs and are told about their ill effects. Through these sports activities, 227458 youth of Haryana have been connected so far.