Haryana Police nabs four gangsters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

In a major breakthrough, the Haryana Police arrested four gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. All the four have a history of crimines.

Giving this information on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said four bulletproof jackets, four bulletproof helmets, one country made pistol, 16 cartridges, one mobile phone and one WiFi dongle was seized from the arrested accused.

The gangsters have been identified as Ankit alias Dhaulia and Ajay alias Bhola, both residents of Dandma, Ashuraj alias Lucky, a resident of Dwarka and Ravindra alias Mintu of Dabdhani district Bhiwani.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a crackdown against organised crime syndicates, at least four gangsters were arrested following a joint operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Task Force of Haryana Police. The joint force conducted raids at 77 locations, 25 of which were noted by the NIA and 52 by the STF.

Those arrested included Banti aka Pardhan, resident of Desalpur, Jhajjar district; Sunil, resident of Tarkhan, District Jind, Rahul, resident of village Kadarpur, District Gurgaon, and Rohit, resident of village Bisar, Nuh”.