Haryana Police busts interstate ATM theft gang, six held

With the arrest of six thugs from Nuh district, the Haryana Police has busted an interstate gang involved in ATM theft and other loot in many states of the country. Four country-made pistols, four cartridges, an ATM cutter machine, fog spray and several other tools were recovered from their possession.

Sharing this information on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the gang was active in ATM theft in Maharashtra, Assam and Gujarat. About 11 incidents of highway robberies in Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram and Nuh were also unearthed with their arrest. The police of many states were looking for this gang for a long time.

All the miscreants were arrested while they were plotting to rob the passers-by near Aravalli hills in Nuh district. All the miscreants were fully equipped with weapons. A police team had arrested all of them after getting a secret input.

“The arrested accused were identified as the kingpin of the gang Sajid aka Kala, Aahib, Yusuf, Majid, Waseem and Sajid. Kingpin Sajid aka Kala, who entered into the crime world 11 years ago, is facing two dozen criminal cases. He is also absconding in about 15 cases registered in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

It was also revealed that about two dozen cases are registered against the kingpin Sajid in different states. Most of the cases are registered in Haryana and Delhi. He said that the gang was active in ATMs theft incidents with the help of ATM cutters for a long time.