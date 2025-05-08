Haryana: Martyr Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma laid to rest with full state honours

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a valiant soldier from village Nagla Mohammadpur in Palwal district, who attained martyrdom in a cross-border attack in Poonch, was cremated with full state honours on Thursday.

The air of his native village echoed with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Dinesh Kumar Sharma Amar Rahe” as people gathered to pay their last respects.

With tearful eyes, the martyr’s parents, brothers, wife, and children bid an emotional farewell to the brave son of the soil.

A large number of dignitaries, including Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal, Minister of State for Food and Supplies Rajesh Nagar, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam, and Hodal MLA Harinder Singh, were present during the cremation. They joined the family in laying floral tributes and saluting the supreme sacrifice made by Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Soldiers of the Indian Army and Haryana Police performed the ceremonial last salute. His mortal remains were consigned to flames by his father, Daya Chand, who expressed immense pride in his son’s service to the nation.

The martyr’s mother, Meera Devi, overcome with grief, raised the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and said she was proud of her son’s martyrdom.

Earlier in the day, as personnel of the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps brought the martyr’s mortal remains to his village, villagers gathered for a final glimpse of their brave and beloved son, paying tribute with folded hands and heavy hearts.

Born on January 30, 1993, Dinesh Kumar Sharma joined the Indian Army on September 15, 2014. He was posted as Lance Naik on the Poonch border, where he laid down his life in the line of duty.