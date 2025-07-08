Haryana leads in criminal justice reform

Haryana is setting a national benchmark in criminal justice reform through cutting-edge technology, enhanced forensic infrastructure, and intensive training under India’s new criminal laws.

A striking example of this transformation is a recent case in which a death sentence was delivered within just 140 days in the rape of a minor — showcasing the state’s commitment to fast, victim-centric justice.

Leading a comprehensive overhaul of policing, prosecution, investigation, and courtroom procedures, Haryana’s model has been praised for its “holistic and technology-driven” approach, according to Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

Speaking to the media during her visit to a national forensic exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Dr Misra highlighted that the foundation of these reforms is a large-scale capacity-building initiative.

Over 54,000 police personnel have been trained in the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The training focused not only on legal comprehension but also on victim-sensitive investigation, digital tools, and modern evidence management.

Parallel to this, over 37,800 officers have been onboarded onto the iGOT Karmayogi platform, enabling self-paced legal education — one of the most extensive digital skilling programs among state police forces.

Dr Misra said Haryana’s digital policing drive is anchored in the successful implementation of platforms like eSummon and eSakshya. Currently, 91.37% of summonses are issued electronically, and 100% of searches and seizures are digitally recorded.

Additionally, 67.5% of witness and complainant statements are now captured using the eSakshya mobile application, enhancing evidence collection and transparency.

Gender-sensitive justice has also received focused attention. Fast Track Special Courts under the POCSO Act in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panchkula are ensuring speedy trials in heinous crimes against women and children.

Under the new criminal laws, witness examination is no longer confined to courtrooms. Witnesses can now be examined at designated locations, including government offices and banks.

Haryana has set up 2,117 such locations across all districts for witness examination via audio/video means. Further, exclusive video conferencing facilities for women and vulnerable witnesses have been established in every district.