Haryana launches statewide mock drill under ‘Operation Abhyas’ to strengthen disaster preparedness

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the mock drill under ‘Operation Abhyas,’ which will be conducted across all 22 districts in Haryana at 4 pm on Wednesday. As part of the drill, the general public has been asked to switch off all lights in their homes from 7:50 pm to 8 pm.

During the meeting, Rastogi issued comprehensive directives to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) regarding the operational aspects of the mock drill.

He emphasised that the exercise would commence at key government installations, public sector units (PSUs), and other critical sites. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to activate their civil defence systems as part of this coordinated response.

The mock drill will be a joint effort involving Home Guards, Civil Defence volunteers, the police, NCC officers, and Aapada Mitras. The Chief Secretary reiterated that the aim of the exercise is preparation and precaution, not panic. He urged DCs to hold press conferences and inform the public that this is merely a preparatory drill, reassuring them there is no cause for concern.

Rastogi further instructed the DCs to encourage the public to promptly report any suspicious activities in their respective areas to the police and local authorities. Community leaders and prominent local figures should also be involved to help disseminate crucial information about the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ during the drill.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Dr Sumita Misra said the Civil Defence Mock Drill was mandated for 11 districts in Haryana. However, to strengthen the state’s preparedness, the mock drill will be conducted in all districts of the state, starting at 4 pm with the sounding of a siren.

She said the state government has formally implemented the Incident Response System (IRS) at both the District and State levels under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. This initiative, which was notified on January 28, 2025, aims to streamline the response mechanism, reduce confusion during emergency situations, and minimise reliance on ad hoc measures.

As part of the IRS structure, the Chief Secretary will serve as the Responsible Officer (RO), with the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Revenue designated as the Incident Commander (IC).

Key roles, including District Incident Coordinators (DIC), Nodal Officers, Safety Officers, Liaison Officers, and Information and Media Officers, have also been appointed at the state level to ensure effective communication and coordination.

She also directed DCs to ensure all fire services and trauma centres are ready to deal with any emergency. She said the drill aims to prepare the civilian population for any exigency and reduce the potential of mass panic during such dire/hostile situations.

She informed that a blackout drill will be conducted across the state from 7.50 pm to 8 pm, during which the general public is advised to stay indoors and away from windows. If you are driving, then park your vehicle on the side and turn off the lights.

Stay where you are and avoid unnecessary movement. Turn off all indoor and outdoor lights during alerts, including disconnecting inverters or alternative power supplies. She informed that evacuation, fire safety exercises, and the implementation of the Air Raid Warning System will also be ensured during ‘Operation Abhyas.’