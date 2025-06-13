Haryana issues urgent heat-wave advisory to safeguard public and livestock

As Haryana battles intense heat wave conditions, the state government has issued an urgent advisory, urging residents to remain alert and take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, and their livestock from extreme temperatures.

Dr Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management, has instructed Deputy Commissioners to actively disseminate heat wave safety guidelines across districts and ensure that effective measures are in place to minimise its adverse impact.

Key initiatives include ensuring the availability of drinking water in public spaces, launching intensive public awareness campaigns, maintaining adequate medical supplies for heatstroke treatment up to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) level, and issuing advisories to regulate the working hours of manual labourers, street vendors, and rickshaw pullers during peak heat hours.

To address dehydration risks, all PHCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been directed to remain fully stocked with saline solutions and to have adequate bed capacity. Citizens are advised to drink plenty of water—even when not thirsty—and to carry water while travelling.

Wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing is recommended, along with the use of protective items like sunglasses, umbrellas, turbans, scarves, hats, and appropriate footwear.

Outdoor workers are advised to use hats or umbrellas and apply a damp cloth to the head, neck, face, and limbs to stay cool. The use of oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and homemade hydrating drinks such as lassi, lemon water, and buttermilk is strongly encouraged.

Dr Misra also emphasised the importance of recognising early symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating, and seizures. Individuals experiencing such symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Special care should be taken to protect vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with medical conditions. The advisory recommends keeping animals in shaded areas with ample water and using curtains, shutters, or sunshades to cool indoor spaces.

Dr Misra issued a stern warning against leaving children or pets in parked vehicles under any circumstances. She advised the public to avoid outdoor activities, particularly between 12 noon and 3 pm, and to refrain from strenuous physical exertion during high temperatures.

Cooking during peak hours should be minimised, and proper ventilation ensured in kitchens. Consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks is discouraged as these can contribute to dehydration.

“The best defence against extreme heat is preparedness,” said Dr Misra and urged citizens to ready their homes, workplaces, and communities, be familiar with the signs of heat-related illness, and regularly check on vulnerable individuals, including children, the elderly, homebound neighbours, and outdoor workers.

Furthermore, the Labour Department has been directed to coordinate with the Health Department to organise health camps, particularly in informal settlements and sectors, and to ensure that emergency medical aid is readily available at workplaces to manage heat-related health issues effectively.