Haryana introduces Model Online Transfer Policy with inclusive provisions

The Haryana Government has notified the Model Online Transfer Policy under Articles 162 and 166 of the Constitution of India, a progressive initiative to ensure fair, transparent, and efficient employee transfers across government cadres. Effective immediately, the policy aims to enhance administrative efficiency and job satisfaction through a merit-based online system. A notification to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the policy covers employees in cadres with 50 or more sanctioned posts, excluding All India Services, Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch), and Allied Services, unless exempted by the Human Resource Department (HRD).

Advertisement

Smaller cadres with fewer than 50 posts may be included at the competent authority’s discretion. All cadre posts, including headquarters positions, are part of the transfer drive. Within 15 days of notification, departments must publish a list of covered cadres, specifying Prescribed Tenure, Minimum Tenure, and Unit, with provisions for periodic revisions with HRD approval.

Advertisement

According to the policy, post allocations are based on a composite merit score out of 80 points. Age contributes up to 60 points, calculated as age in days divided by 365 (up to four decimal points). Qualifying debilitating disorders include certain specified diseases like chronic heart ailments. Valid medical certificates from authorized institutions are required for this.

Transparency is ensured through the publication of cadre details within 15 days, with the online system minimizing subjectivity. The policy supports employees with personal challenges, such as women, those with medical conditions, or disabled children, enhancing access to preferred postings. Departments must comply with the 15-day deadline, and employees should ensure documentation like medical certificates.

Employees may file grievances within 15 days of order issuance, but only after joining at the new place of posting. Complaints must be submitted through intraHaryana.nic.in, and will be addressed within the same time frame.

The Chief Minister retains the authority to relax or modify provisions in public interest or administrative exigency. The Human Resources Department will also be the final authority on clarifications.General online transfers will be made preferably once in a year. However, transfer/posting necessitated by promotion, direct recruitment or administrative exigencies, can be made anytime with the prior approval of the Chief Minister.

All previous transfer policies, including the General Principles for Online Transfers (2020) and related departmental notifications, stand withdrawn from the date of this notification, as per the statement. The department will undertake rationalization to redistribute or ascertain the number of posts in any unit based on administrative requirements and efficiency. This entire stage will be completed within 15 days. Within the first 7 days, the department will undertake the preliminary rationalization exercise.

There may be a possibility that the number of employees posted in any unit are in excess of the administrative requirement. Such surplus employees will be required to participate in the ongoing transfer drive. Amongst such surplus employees, the employee with the longest stay shall have to participate in the transfer drive.

In cases where more than one employee is having the same period of stay, then the younger employee shall have to participate in the transfer drive. Further surplus employees, who belong to the Protected Category shall not be transferred without their consent subject to the condition that not more than 50 per cent of such excess employees in that unit belong to the protected category.

The new Model Online Transfer Policy reflects the Haryana Government’s commitment to ensuring fair, technology-driven governance. All departments have been instructed to complete the integration and publication of cadre-specific details promptly to facilitate the successful rollout of the new policy, said the statement.