Haryana to import coal to prevent power crisis in future: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday, said his government has decided to import coal to ensure that no thermal power plant is closed due to a shortage of coal in the future.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a meeting of the ‘High Power Purchase Committee’ at Haryana Niwas here, the Khattar assured the people of the state that the state government would ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the public, the CM said there was a slight power problem in the past few days in the wake of soaring temperatures. Citing the Coal India Company’s advice to all states to import and retain some coal, he said the state government has taken the initiative to buy quality coal so that there won’t be any shortage of coal in the future. In this direction, a company has been assigned the task of importing coal.

On his visit to a site for the construction of a new building for the Haryana Assembly here, the CM said the present assembly building is quite small. “A letter was written on behalf of the Haryana Government to Chandigarh Union Territory (UT) Administration to provide space for the construction of a big building. Some sites have been suggested to them. Inspection of some sites has been carried out today,” he said.

In reply to a query about the BJP-JJP alliance contesting together for the municipal elections, Khattar said his opponents have left the electoral field clearing the way for the victory of the coalition.

Responding to another question related to the elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, the Chief Minister said his party’s candidate needs the votes of only 31 MLAs, the rest of the votes will go to the independent candidate.