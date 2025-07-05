Haryana highlights aviation achievements at Dehradun Conference

Haryana’s Cabinet Minister for Civil Aviation, Revenue, and Disaster Management Vipul Goel has attributed the state’s growing success in the aviation sector to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Goel, who represented the state at the Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference held in Dehradun, said: “Thanks to their clear vision and strong will, Haryana’s civil aviation department is scaling new heights and making a strong presence on the national aviation map.”

The two-day conference aimed to enhance dialogue and coordination among the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the civil aviation departments of all states. Key discussions focused on understanding state-specific needs, sharing proposals, and translating policy into actionable steps.

Expressing his gratitude to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Prime Minister Modi, Goel said, “The number of new airports built under the UDAN scheme and other initiatives is historic. This is a change that is visibly taking shape across the country.”

He also thanked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for hosting the event.

Goel highlighted that regular flights have commenced from Hisar Airport, inaugurated in April, marking a historic achievement for Haryana. “The presence of the Prime Minister on the occasion added prestige to the event,” he said.

He invited Union Minister Naidu to visit Hisar and support the airport’s expansion plans. “Hisar is the third airport in the country with immense expansion potential. Spanning 7,200 acres with a 4,000-meter runway, excellent road and rail connectivity, and modern infrastructure, it is well-positioned to become a major aviation hub in North India,” he added.

He also mentioned ongoing work to establish an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility at Hisar, and sought the Central Government’s continued support. Additionally, he proposed that future expressway and highway projects should include mandatory air ambulance strips to strengthen emergency services.

Goel informed that helicopter manufacturing has begun in Gurugram and Faridabad. He also requested the Chandigarh Administration to allocate land for a helipad, which would help improve helicopter connectivity between Chandigarh and various districts of Haryana.

He emphasized that the Civil Aviation Department is also promoting recreational aviation and aerial sports. “We are constructing international-level sports complexes in Bhiwani and Mahendragarh and establishing flying training institutes to prepare pilots for the future. Haryana is committed to taking a leading role in this area,” he stated.

In his concluding remarks, Goel reiterated that the Haryana Government and its Civil Aviation Department, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, are fully dedicated to realizing the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. “We seek the continued support of the Central Government and are committed to making meaningful contributions from the state,” he said.