Haryana: HERC to address power tariffs and revenue deficit in its Feb 19 meeting

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) will convene its 31st State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting on February 19, under the chairmanship of Nand Lal Sharma to finalize electricity tariffs for the new financial year 2025-26.

The meeting will focus on the financial sustainability of power distribution companies, consumer protection measures, and reforms to improve the efficiency of Haryana’s power sector.

The SAC, constituted under Sections 87 and 88 of the Electricity Act, 2003, plays a key role to advise on policy matters, including service quality, consumer rights, and the performance of distribution companies.

The 21-member committee comprises representatives from industries, agriculture, non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, and the managing directors of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVNL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVNL).

During a public hearing held on January 15, HERC gathered feedback from stakeholders regarding the proposed electricity tariffs.

Following this, the power distribution companies submitted a Net Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Rs 45,978.93 crore for FY 2025-26.

However, the Commission has asked them to submit a concrete action plan to address the revenue shortfall of Rs 4,520.24 crore.

The meeting will deliberate on various aspects, including measures to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, the expansion of smart metering systems, and the implementation of IT-based consumer grievance redressal mechanisms.

The performance of Haryana’s thermal power plants will also be reviewed to ensure compliance with efficiency improvement directives and promote the involvement of local vendors in procurement processes.

Additionally, the progress of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a central scheme aimed at promoting rooftop solar installations, will be assessed to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the state.

HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma, who took charge on February 2, 2024, has emphasized the need for transparency and consumer-focused policies in the power sector. With extensive experience in the energy sector, he is advocating for technological innovation, financial stability, and a more efficient power distribution framework.

The outcomes of the SAC meeting are expected to play a significant role in shaping decisions regarding electricity tariffs, operational improvements in power distribution companies, and enhanced consumer services across Haryana.