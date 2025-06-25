Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao holds public hearing, directs swift action on grievances

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao met with citizens at her official residence in Chandigarh, where she listened to the concerns and grievances raised by the public regarding health services and other issues.

During the interaction, the Minister assured the people that their problems would be addressed on priority and instructed the concerned departmental officers to take immediate and effective action.

Advertisement

She emphasized the importance of responsiveness and accountability in the health system, directing officials to resolve each issue within the defined time frame.

Advertisement

Arti Singh Rao reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring that citizens receive timely, transparent, and quality services.

“The government is committed to ensuring that healthcare services reach every corner of Haryana. No grievance should go unheard or unresolved. Our aim is to deliver prompt, transparent, and efficient services to every citizen,” the Minister added.