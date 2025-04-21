Haryana Govt to compensate farmers affected by field fires

Taking serious note of the damage caused to crops and livestock due to sudden fires in fields over the past few days in the state, the Haryana government has decided to provide compensation to the affected farmers.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday and issued necessary instructions in this regard.

Saini stated that the state government is consistently making decisions in the best interests of farmers. “Our government stands with farmers in every situation,” he emphasized.

He said that the recent fire incidents in the state have caused damage to crops, livestock, and property, resulting in hardship for farmers. In response, the government has decided to provide compensation to those affected by these incidents.

The Chief Minister has also directed all Deputy Commissioners to gather reports on fire-related incidents. Affected farmers are advised to submit their applications to the respective Deputy Commissioners, ensuring that the compensation process is carried out promptly.

The Chief Minister further stated that farmers who have suffered losses will also receive assistance in the form of seeds and fertilizers for sowing the upcoming crops, ensuring that they do not face any additional financial burden.