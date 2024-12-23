Haryana Govt notifies procurement of 24 crops at MSP to benefit farmers

In a significant move to support farmers, the Haryana Government has issued a notification to procure 24 crops from farmers in the state at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The notification, issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, aims to ensure fair prices for farmers’ produce.

This decision follows the announcement by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who announced to procure ten additional crops under MSP, further strengthening the state’s commitment to farmers.

The crops include Ragi, Soybean, Nigerseed, Safflower, Barley, Maize, Jowar, Jute, Copra, and Summer Moong. These crops will now be added to the list of 14 crops already being procured at MSP, which includes important food and cash crops like Paddy, Bajra, Kharif Moong, Urd, Arhar, Til, Cotton, Groundnut, Wheat, Mustard, Gram, Masur, Sunflower, and Sugarcane.

The notification aligns with the Central Government’s MSP policy, ensuring that all the notified crops are procured at the government-announced MSP. In addition, sugarcane will continue to be procured at a Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), a system similar to MSP.

The procurement of all notified crops will be undertaken at Minimum Support Price announced by Government of India only from eligible registered farmers on Meri Fasal Mera Bayora Portal. This step will provide farmers with a guaranteed price for their produce, protecting them from market fluctuations and ensuring their hard work is rewarded.

The Haryana Government remains committed to supporting the farming community and ensuring that their produce is bought at a fair price, benefiting both farmers and the agricultural economy.