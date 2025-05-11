Haryana FSL emerges as national model for scientific justice through digital transformation, TraKea portal

Haryana’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is no longer a mere facility for scientific testing – it has become the torchbearer of a digital revolution in the pursuit of justice.

In 2024, FSL set a new benchmark by implementing wide-ranging technological and administrative reforms, creating an ideal framework to support the implementation of India’s three new criminal laws.

Advertisement

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur praised the FSL’s digital transformation, stating, “By leveraging the TraKea portal and digital forensic systems, Haryana’s FSL team has demonstrated that technology and justice can go hand in hand. Today, the entire process—from sample registration and case filing to presenting evidence in court—is fully transparent and scientifically robust.”

Advertisement

Implemented in 2019 and upgraded in 2024, the TraKea Forensic Case Management System has revolutionized the way forensic cases are handled. From generating case dockets and receiving samples to dispatching reports, every step is now online, automated, and trackable. Evidence transfer procedures have been modernized and secured through biometric authentication, allowing real-time visibility and monitoring of every case update.

A new feature enabling priority examination requests has also been added to the TraKea portal. Forwarding officers and district police chiefs can now raise such requests directly on the portal, which instantly alerts the concerned officers in the lab. Earlier, these requests were sent through demi-official letters, taking 5 to 10 days to reach.

FSL Haryana has adopted systems for digital documentation, e-signatures, and digital report verification, significantly enhancing the admissibility and credibility of scientific evidence in courtrooms. These measures are part of the state’s efforts to ensure that forensic evidence is presented with legal strength and procedural precision.

The success of this transformation has been made possible through strong collaboration between Haryana Police and FSL. Police personnel across the state have been trained in evidence collection, scientific procedures, and digital systems. Specialized workshops and capacity-building programs have enabled police stations to integrate seamlessly with digital platforms for case tracking, filing, and report monitoring—ensuring a science-driven approach at every level of law enforcement.

FSL Haryana has also introduced tamper-proof, standardized packaging materials to secure forensic evidence. This packaging system ensures that any attempt to tamper with the evidence is immediately detectable. This innovation significantly enhances the credibility and reliability of forensic materials presented in court, making it more difficult for offenders to challenge or manipulate evidence.

FSL Director OP Singh affirmed that Haryana’s FSL is no longer a passive report-generating body but the backbone of the scientific justice system. He said, “With initiatives such as the TraKea portal, digital judicial coordination, police training, and secure packaging, Haryana is embedding scientific thinking and technical excellence at every stage of the justice process.”