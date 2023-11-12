Haryana: Fire breaks out at napkin manufacturing company in Rewari

Khattar celebrates Diwali with employees, security personnel
The employees and security personnel also extended Diwali greetings to the chief minister and wished him good health.
Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
A massive fire broke out at a napkin manufacturing company near Raliawas village in Haryana’s Rewari district on Saturday night.
Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
However, at the time of writing this story, no casualties were reported.
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement