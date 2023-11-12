Logo

Logo

# India

Haryana: Fire breaks out at napkin manufacturing company in Rewari

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

ANI | New Delhi | November 12, 2023 11:30 am

Haryana: Fire breaks out at napkin manufacturing company in Rewari

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

A massive fire broke out at a napkin manufacturing company near Raliawas village in Haryana’s Rewari district on Saturday night.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

However, at the time of writing this story, no casualties were reported.
Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts