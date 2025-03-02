Haryana farmers can report crop damage on Kshatipurti portal within next 3 days

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that farmers who are not registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana should register their loss due to hailstorm on the Haryana Kshatipurti Portal within next 72 hours (three days), so that officials of the Agriculture Department can reach the spot and assess the crop damage correctly.

Rana assured the farmers that they should not worry as their crop damage will be compensated. He said for the convenience of farmers in the state, the facility of reporting crop damage is available through Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Haryana Kshatipurti Portal.

Farmers who have registered themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana should contact their Agriculture Officer concerned and register the report of their crop damage.

At the same time, those farmers who have not been registered under the yojana should register their crop damage report on the Haryana Kshatipurti Portal within the next three days.

After this, the Agriculture Department officials will reach the spot and assess the crop loss. He said for this, registration on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal is mandatory. Such farmers should get themselves registered on this portal as soon as possible.

The Agriculture Minister said both portals are currently open. Hence, all affected farmers are requested to register their crop loss report within the stipulated time limit and take advantage of the government schemes.