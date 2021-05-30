Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called for an extension of the statewide lockdown till June 7. But this time, there would be major relaxations which include opening of shopping malls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moreover, the administration has also decided to allow shops to remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on an odd-even basis. Earlier the timing was from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, shopping malls have to follow the prescribed visitor and time limitations. According to the guidelines, one person per area of 25 sq mt would be allowed to remain present at a time in a shopping mall. The mall owners also have to develop a mobile application to keep a check on the entry and exit of people visiting the malls.

Further, the owners have been asked to formulate certain regulations and get it approved by the Deputy Commissioner.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday virtually inaugurated four Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants.

These plants have been built under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL).

According to the administration spokesperson, two plants have been set up at General Hospital in sector-10 while one plant each has been set up in ESIC hospital sector-9 and ESIC Hospital at Sector-3 in Manesar.

The capacity of the medical oxygen plants in sector-10 is 1 and 0.5 tonne per day, while the capacity of the oxygen plants in sector-9 ESIC hospital and ESIC hospital sector-3 in Manesar is one tonne each per day.

It is to be noted that earlier this month Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for managing the COVID19 pandemic in District Gurugram.

The CM reviewed the capabilities of the ICCC. He asked the officials to ensure the shortest possible reaction time to reach out to all COVID19 patients and attend to all their needs.

He also inaugurated two new temporary hospitals to add more beds for COVID19 patients in Haryana.

(With IANS inputs)