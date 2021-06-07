The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week till June 14 with major relaxations, including opening of restaurants, bars, clubs, religious places and extended shopping hours.

Besides, gatherings up to 50 persons have also been allowed.

An order by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said the shopping hours for shopping complexes had been extended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The timings for the shopping malls would be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Similarly, the restaurants, bars and club houses would be allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with 50 per cent capacity.

Acting tough, the government order said the Covid appropriate behaviour, including social distancing and regular sanitation, would remain intact.