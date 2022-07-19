Haryana cop killed by mining mafia in Nuh

A DSP rank Haryana police officer Tauru DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was killed by a mining mafia near Nuh’s Pachgaon on Monday after being run over by a dumpster truck and his body was found in an open dumpster.

According to Nuh Police, Bishnoi, had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver.

“Search operation is underway to apprehend the accused and further details are awaited,” said Nuh Police reportedly.

As per the reports, after receiving a tip-off, Surender Kumar Bishnoi had gone to conduct a raid at Taudu Hill where alleged illicit mining was being done.

“An eyewitness informed that the DSP was standing near his official vehicle when he signalled the dumper driver, allegedly carrying illicit quarrying material, to stop around 12:10 am. The dumper driver did not stop and crushed the cop under his truck,” said the sources.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Police tweeted: “DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. Haryana Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.”