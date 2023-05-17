Haryana cop demands bribe through Sarpanch, both arrested

A team of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught a Sarpanch of Babain village in Kurukshetra district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on behalf of an Exemptee Sub Inspector (ESI) who too was arrested later.

Sharing the information on Wednesday, a spokesman of the Bureau said the sarpanch who was nabbed playing the role of tout has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Goldy, while the ESI has been identified as Jaswinder Singh.

Both the accused have been arrested on the complaint of a woman, a resident of Babain, Kurukshetra. An ESI gets promotion under assured career progression by virtue of their length of service and does not pass any departmental test or undergo requisite training.

The complainant had approached the ACB alleging the ESI Jaswinder Singh through accused Sarpanch, had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for not arresting his nephews in a case registered at Babain police station. In this case, the accused had already taken a bribe of Rs 10,000 earlier.

The spokesman said after verifying the complaint, the ACB team formed a raiding team and caught the accused Sarpanch red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at ACB police station, Ambala. Further investigation is going on in this matter.