Haryana concludes drive to register unorganised gig workers on e-Shram portal

The Haryana government’s labour department successfully concluded a state-wide special registration drive from April 7 to April 17, aimed at bringing gig workers, platform-based workers, and other unorganised sector employees under the ambit of the e-Shram portal.

Developed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the e-Shram portal is a national database for unorganised workers, which provides formal identity and access to social security schemes. Haryana has emerged as a frontrunner in its implementation, with over 54 lakh workers registered on the portal to date.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the Labour Department undertook extensive outreach activities during the 10-day campaign. Camps were organised across all districts with on-the-spot Aadhaar authentication and registration assistance.

Advertisement

The initiative saw active participation and crowd gatherings at various locations, supported by awareness measures such as print media campaign, pamphlet distribution, public announcements, door-to-door mobilisation, social media campaign and coordination with local bodies and labour welfare officers.

Once registered, workers become eligible for a wide range of benefits including Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Rs 2 lakh life insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and up to Rs 5 lakh family health cover under Ayushman Bharat, depending on eligibility.

In addition, they can access pension benefits of Rs 3,000 per month under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana on reaching the age of 60.

The Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Haryana, has urged all eligible gig and platform workers to take full advantage of this opportunity by visiting their nearest district registration camp before April 17.

He emphasised that the gig workforce plays a crucial role in the state’s economy and must be given equal access to welfare and protection. For more information, workers can visit the official website www.eshram.gov.in, contact their nearest Labour Department office, or call the toll-free Shramik Sahayata Sewa 1800-180-2129.