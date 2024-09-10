Haryana CM, state Congress chief file nominations for assembly polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state Congress President Udai Bhan filed their nominations for the Haryana assembly elections on Tuesday.

Saini, who is contesting from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa constituency, inaugurated a party office in the constituency and performed hawan-puja before filing his nomination papers.

After the inauguration of the party office, Saini held a roadshow in the town. During the nomination, he was accompanied by Union Minister and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, the chief minister noted that the people of Ladwa, who elected him the MP from Kurukshetra earlier, will now elect him an MLA.

He asserted that the BJP will form a government in the state for a third time.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan filed his nomination from Palwal’s Hodal constituency.

During the nomination, he was accompanied by former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. After the nomination, the state Congress chief told the people, “With the trust of you all, I promise to bring Hodal’s identity to the forefront across all of Haryana”.

Jannayak Janata Party leader and younger brother of Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala filed his nomination from Sirsa’s Dabwali constituency. Before filing his nomination, Chautala took out a roadshow in the constituency.

On the occasion, he said, “The enthusiasm for the nomination is an indication that Dabwali is leading us to victory.”

Several other leaders from the BJP, Congress, JJP, and Independent candidates also filed their nominations for the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, two BJP leaders, Satish Yadav and Sunil Rao, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday. They were welcomed by AAP’s Haryana chief Sushil Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The AAP announced its second list of nine candidates on Tuesday with the candidates from the Thanesar, Ratia, and Indri constituencies among others.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in the agrarian state will be held on October 5 while the last date for filing nominations is September 12.

The counting of votes for the elections will take place on October 8.