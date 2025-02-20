Haryana CM pushes for policy reforms to boost industrial investment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to take all possible measures to ensure significant investment across various sectors in the state.

He stressed the need for revising existing policies, where needed, to maximize industrial growth, which will not only attract maximum investments but also also foster job creation.

Presiding over a meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department here late Tuesday evening, the chief minister said Haryana had already planned to establish 10 ultra-modern industrial townships across the state, modeled on the success of IMT Kharkhoda. He said that proactive steps should be taken to facilitate the establishment of industries and attract global investment.

Advertisement

In this regard, he proposed the creation of an ultra-modern IT Park in Haryana, along with special incentives for both industries and MSMEs to make the state a more attractive destination for investment.

Advertisement

He also acknowledged the steps taken by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost manufacturing and promote MSMEs across the country.

With Haryana’s strategic proximity to the National Capital and its robust infrastructure, the state is well-positioned to cultivate an economic ecosystem that attracts global enterprises.

In addition, Indians living abroad are also keen in establishing venture in Haryana that will also provide a further opportunity for economic growth.

The Industries Department and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) should get in touch such entrepreneurs and facilitating their investments in the state. He stressed that these initiatives should be goal-oriented to ensure timely implementation and results.

In a separate meeting, the chief minister directed officials to focus on attracting Aerospace and Defense investments to the state. Haryana has framed an Aerospace and Defense Investment Policy with the aim of establishing the state as a national aerospace and defense hub.