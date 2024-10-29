Haryana CM lauds Patanjali Acharyakulam for upholding cultural heritage

In a recent event at the Acharyakulam Auditorium in Patanjali Yogpeeth University, Haryana’s Chief Minister, Nayab Saini, expressed pride and honor in attending the 12th Annual Festival (2023-24) of the Acharyakulam educational institute.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Saini celebrated the school’s commitment to upholding India’s cultural heritage and spiritual values.

Addressing students, parents, and esteemed spiritual leaders, he conveyed heartfelt congratulations to all Patanjali Acharyakulam students and their families, expressing confidence in their potential to become the true strength of the nation.

“Acharyakulam’s students represent the spirit of our nation,” Saini shared. “Their education here is not only academic but also rooted in cultural values, preparing them to be the guiding force of a strong, united India.”

The ceremony was graced by several prominent spiritual figures and dignitaries, creating a deeply spiritual ambiance. Among the distinguished guests were Swami Ramdev, known for his role in promoting yoga worldwide; Acharyamahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri; Acharya Balkrishna; Haryana’s Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal; and Swami Ravindrapuri Maharaj.

Reflecting on the blessings he received from the saints, Saini noted the significant connection between Haryana and the spiritual capital of Haridwar. He expressed gratitude for the support of “2.8 crore family members” from Haryana, underscoring the strong sense of unity and shared values within the community.

Saini emphasized that the saints’ teachings continue to serve as a moral compass, not just for Haryana but for the world, contributing to the greater well-being of society.

The annual festival at Acharyakulam is a symbol of the institute’s dedication to nurturing both intellect and values in its students, combining modern education with ancient wisdom.