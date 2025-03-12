Haryana CM hails civic poll results as people’s stamp on good governance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, welcoming the results of the local body elections in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, said the outcome of today’s elections has proven that the people of the state are with the development, transparency, and good governance.

He said with a substantial majority, the people have provided the third engine to the cities for the non-stop development of the state. Along with the rural areas, cities have a big responsibility in the path of realizing the vision of developed India.

Chief Minister Saini expressed the confidence that under the newly-elected leadership, the governments of cities would accelerate development and public service in alignment with the aspirations of the people.

He extended his gratitude to the people of the state, the State Election Commission, and all the officers and staff involved in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the local body elections in the state.

As per reports, the BJP has registered a massive win in nine out of 10 municipal corporation elections. It suffered the only defeat in the mayoral poll in Manesar MC, where its candidate Sunder Lal lost to Inderjeet Yadav.

BJP candidate Ramavtar Balmiki won the mayoral election. He defeated Congress nominee Suraj Mal Kiloi. The BJP has also emerged victorious in Faridabad. In Gurugram, BJP’s Raj Rani Malhotra defeated Congress candidate Seema Pahuja.

In the mayoral by-polls, BJP’s Rajiv Jain defeated Congress nominee Kamal Dewan in Sonepat. Shalaija Sachdeva of the saffron party won against Congress candidate Amisha Chawla in Ambala. Praveen Popli of the BJP won the mayoral poll in Hisar.

According to reports, in Panipat, Komal Saini of the BJP defeated Congress nominee Savita Garg to become the new Mayor. In Yamunanagar, BJP’s Suman Bahmani defeated Congress candidate Kirna Devi.