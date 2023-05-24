Haryana CM calls on villagers to put up a joint fight against drug abuse

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday called on villagers to run joint campaigns with the Gram Sabhas to tackle drug menace in the state.

Addressing a Jan Samvad programme at village Balaha Kalan in the Mahendragarh district on Wednesday, the chief minister said, “If someone is selling drugs in the district, it should be immediately brought to the notice of the administration.”

Khattar said a special campaign for drug prevention should be initiated in Mahendragarh district as this district is close to the Rajasthan border. He directed superintendent of police, Vikrant Bhushan, to take action under the NDPS Act against those who were involved in this illegal drug trade.

The CM also said that preparations are underway to ensure basic amenities and services to the people at their doorstep.

“In the last eight and a half years, unprecedented effort has been done to provide water to the tail end in southern Haryana, and during the present state government’s tenure constant efforts have been made to eliminate the water crisis situation in southern Haryana,” he added.

In an appeal to the locals, Khattar said everyone should store water in order to boost the water level. He informeda canal would be built as needed in the region to alleviate the water situation.He said state government plans to build a four-kilometre canal, provided if the villagers of Goad, Balaha Kalan, and Khurd agree upon making the land available.

The CM said the government is completely focused on the advancement of education and that quality education is being offered to children coming from rural areas in government schools. If there is a need to update schools, schools would be upgraded in accordance with the regulations, he said.