Amid the ongoing protest which has severely affected the movement at the Delhi border, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today hit out at his Punjab counterpart, Amarinder Singh holding him responsible for the protest.

Khattar also claimed that “office bearers of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office” were leading the protest.

He thanked Haryana Police for showing restraint amid the massive protest.

“Punjab farmers are protesting. Haryana farmers have stayed away. I thank Haryana farmers and police for showing restraint. Punjab Chief Minister is fanning this protest. Office bearers of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office are leading the protest,” Khattar told reporters.

Khattar repeated his claim that he had been trying to contact Singh since the farmers’ march began, but had received no response.

A day after the Delhi government allows farmers to protest in the national capital, a large number of farmers are still camping around the Delhi border.

The protesters have said they have enough essentials to continue their protests for up to six months. At least three highways that lead to Delhi remain blocked amid the protests.

Yesterday, thousands of farmers were allowed to enter Delhi for their planned protest against farm laws.

The decision comes after a morning of clashes with the police at the Haryana border.

As per the reports, groups of farmers, walking with tractors carrying stocks of food and essential supplies, are trying to enter Delhi from multiple points, defying barricades.

Haryana police have dug trenches at various crossing points in order to stop the marching farmers.

Delhi Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.

Farmers were seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march.

Delhi Police had seek permission from Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of ongoing protest. However, the permission by denied.

Protesting farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital. They will have the permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, Delhi Police Commissioner said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.

“After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari ground in Burari. Delhi Police appeals to them to maintain peace,” said Eish Singhal PRO Delhi police.

The agitating farmers earlier entered into a confrontation with the Delhi Police and there was mild lathi-charge and some rounds of tear gas shells used besides water cannons to push the farmers from Singhu and Tikri borders along Delhi-Haryana.