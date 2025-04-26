Haryana CM announces Rs 50 lakh, job for family of Lt Vinay Narwal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced to give Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the family member of Navy Lieutenant, Late Vinay Narwal, a Karnal resident, who was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said that the government job will be given to any of the family member, as per the wish of the parents of Lt Vinay Narwal.

Notably, on April 22, 2025, terrorists had attacked unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, in which Lt Vinay Narwal was killed.

The Chief Minister has strongly condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists.