Haryana CM announces development projects in Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara’s honour

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid rich tributes to Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara on his birth anniversary and announced a slew of developmental and welfare initiatives in his honour.

Addressing a state-level function held at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here, Chief Minister Saini declared that the Baba Lakhi Shah Bawdi in Ishargarh village, Kurukshetra, will be beautified, and a community center named after the revered figure will be constructed. A statue of Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara will also be installed in the village.

He also announced a financial grant of ₹31 lakh from the state government, along with ₹11 lakh each from Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and MLA Aarti Singh Rao. Further, with community consensus, a chowk and a road in Haryana will be named after Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara.

The chief minister hailed Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara as a symbol of courage and devotion. “He was a brave warrior and a true devotee of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who made supreme sacrifices in the face of Mughal tyranny,” said Saini, highlighting that over 112 members of his family attained martyrdom—a unique chapter in Sikh and Indian history.

Recognizing the Vanjara community’s legacy of resilience and contribution to trade, commerce, and national defense, CM Saini lauded their role in strengthening the nation’s socio-economic fabric.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the upliftment of marginalized and nomadic communities, he said that initiatives like Parivar Pehchan Patra have enabled families to avail themselves of welfare schemes.

Plots have been allotted to the homeless in cities like Karnal, Palwal, and Rohtak, while under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, over 4,500 families have received land rights and financial aid.

He also highlighted key achievements, including 13 lakh LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, subsidized cylinders to 17.51 lakh families, solar panels for over 18,000 homes under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, and ₹2,745 crore in free medical treatment provided under Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana.

Calling on people to embrace Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara’s teachings of sacrifice and service, CM Saini stressed the importance of building a developed Haryana guided by values of inclusivity and equality.

Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar also praised the Vanjara community’s bravery and affirmed the government’s focus on targeted welfare under the Antyodaya framework.