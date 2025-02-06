Haryana CM accords approval to 83 roads worth over Rs 77 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given administrative approval to an amount of more than Rs 77.45 crore for special repair and improvement of 83 roads with a cumulative length of 188 km in 20 different constituencies of the state.

Giving information, a government spokesperson said on Thursday that the Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 1048.76 lakh for special repair and improvement of 16 roads having a cumulative length of 26.92 km. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 1160.39 lakh has also been approved for 15 roads in Samalkha constituency having a cumulative length of more than 26 km.

He informed that administrative approval has been given to an amount of Rs 1438.80 lakh for 14 roads of Sirsa constituency having a cumulative length of 26.61 km. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 905.39 lakh has been approved for 4 different roads of Barwala constituency under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) scheme having a cumulative length of 16.85 km.

The spokesperson said the Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 860.44 lakh for 9 roads of Fatehabad, Tohana and Ratia constituencies of Fatehabad district having a cumulative length of 37.90 km. Out of these roads, an amount of Rs 233.83 lakh has been approved for 3 roads of the Tohana constituency, Rs 344.67 lakh for 5 roads of Ratia constituency, and Rs 281.54 lakh for one road of the Fatehabad constituency.

The spokesperson said that an amount of Rs 573.52 lakh has been approved for 6 roads of Guhla and Uchana constituencies having a cumulative length of 16.52 km. An amount of Rs 484.07 lakh has been approved for 4 roads of Guhla constituency and Rs 89.95 lakh has been approved for 2 roads of Uchana constituency.

The spokesperson said that an amount of Rs 860 lakh has been approved for 10 roads of Kalanaur, Meham, Garhi Sampla Kiloi, Badli, Beri, Indri, Mullana constituencies. The total length of these 10 roads is 24.64 km. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 897.18 lakh has been approved for 9 roads of Pataudi, Pehwa, Rania and Sohna constituencies.