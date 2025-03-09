Haryana CEO calls on all political parties to nominate booth-level agents

Haryana Chief Election Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said here on Sunday that as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, it is mandatory for all political parties to appoint booth-level agents (BLA).

From now on, the records of BLA will have to be maintained by the office of the Chief Election Officer in states and Union territories, he said.

Pankaj Agarwal said that recently, a two-day workshop of the chief election officers of all the states was organised at the India International Democracy and Election Management Council in Delhi, in which the Election Commission of India has given instructions to appoint BLAs. He said the number of registered voters in the state is 2,6,32,503 and 20,031 BLO posts have been nominated.

He said Haryana has six national-level and two state-level recognized political parties. All parties have to appoint Booth Level Agent 1 and 2. For political parties, BLA is an authorized person who takes voting related material from the Election Commission for his party.

He said the BLA provides necessary information about voters to the BLO in preparing an error-free voting list. He said in 2008, the Election Commission had recommended to appoint Booth Level Agents but most of the political parties are not serious about it.

Agarwal informed that the Election Commission of India has decided that in the next three months, Chief Electoral Officers of the states should prepare a Unique National Photo Voter ID Card.